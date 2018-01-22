Italian club Torino are looking to sell Nigeria midfielder Joel Obi to fund the purchase of other transfers, according to reports in Italy.

The Turin club are looking to bolster their squad during the current transfer window.

According to a report in Tuttomercatoweb.com, Obi has been identified as one of the players to be sold by the club.

Recently, there were talks between Torino and Bologna over the player but the move stalled over the transfer fee.

Torino valued the player at €10m but Bologna were willing to pay €6m for his services.

Clubs in England and Spain are also reported to have expressed interest in the 26-year-old.

Obi who has endured an injury ravaged career has featured 13 times for Torino this season and scored three times.

He was on target in the club’s 1-1 away draw against Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

The midfielder joined Torino from Inter Milan in 2015 for €2.2m and signed a four-year contract. His contract with the club will end in 2019.