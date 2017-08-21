Super Eagles head coach Salisu Yusuf is quite excited his side qualified Nigeria for the upcoming 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Kenya.

Eagles defeated the Squirrels of Benin Republic 2-0 in the reversed CHAN qualifier on Saturday at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

The Nigerians qualified on 2-1 aggregate after they lost 0-1 to the Beninese side in the first fixture clash at the Stade de I’Amitie in Cotonou.

A goal in each half by midfield maestro, Rabiu Ali in the 22nd minute and forward, Kingsley Eduwo, in the 47th minute proved adequate to hand the Nigerians the 2018 CHAN ticket at the expense of neighbours, Benin Republic.

Yusuf said the Eagles still have a lot of work to do to make them the team to beat at the biennial football championship next year in the East African country, Kenya.

- Advertisement -

“Yes, the players played up to 70%, 80% to instruction but not 100%, we saw some mistakes here and there but we are happy they came through.

“Hopefully, we will work very hard to correct the mistakes to ensure we go to the championship with a good team.

“I’m happy that we secured the CHAN ticket at the end of the day at the expense of the Beninese side,” said the former Enyimba coach.

Yusuf however spoke glowingly of the West African opponents for their good football display.

“Benin Republic team play like the Cameroonians going all out as a unit and every one of them is quite effective,” said Yusuf.

Nigeria has now qualified for the 5th African Nations Championship slated to hold in Kenya early next year.