Former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini has agreed an 18-month contract with La Liga side Getafe, Sky Sports reports.

The France international has been a free agent since being released by Crystal Palace last summer.

Flamini has been training with the Spanish club over the last month in a bid to win a contract – and he appears to have succeeded.

The 33-year-old left Selhurst Park after 13 appearances, having signed a one-year contract at the club in the summer of 2016.

Flamini had been released by Arsenal following his second spell – a three-year stint that took his total appearances for the Gunners to 246.

Flamini spent five years at AC Milan in between his two stints in north London, making 128 appearances for the Serie A side.

He began his career as a youth at Marseille before breaking into the senior team during the 2003-04 season and signed for Arsenal for that summer. He has three caps for France.