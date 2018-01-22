Each player of the home-based Super Eagles will earn about $20,000 win-bonus and allowances should they win the 2018 CHAN in Morocco, officials have disclosed.

The further breakdown of the win-bonus shows they will be paid $2000-a-man for a win in the group stage and they will get $3,000 each if they won their quarterfinal.

Victory in the semi-final is put at $4,000 per player, while they will receive $5,000 each if they won the championship.

They will also be paid $100 daily as camp allowance.

They have thus far pocketed $4,000 after the draw with Rwanda was approved by the sports ministry as a win.

They will earn another $2,000 each with an expected win over Equatorial Guinea tomorrow night.

The prize money to the CHAN champions is $1.25 million.

The federal government has approved 500 million Naira for the team to Morocco.

2018 CHAN Eagles bonus

$2,000 per group game

$3000 q/final

$4,000 semifinal

$5,000 final

Daily allowance $100 per player