Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis and club officials remain in Germany in hope of securing a deal for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

Gazidis is in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a January move for the Gabon international.

Dortmund had revealed last week that an enquiry for the player had been made by the Gunners, but did not confirm that an official bid had been lodged.

Sky sources understand the situation remains the same and a deal is yet to be reached between the two clubs.

Aubameyang has made clear his desire to leave Dortmund in recent weeks, and was recently dropped by the Bundesliga side for a match against Hertha Berlin due to a lack of focus.

Commenting on the situation via the club’s official Twitter account, sporting director Michael Zorc said: “We have the impression at the moment that he [Aubameyang] has his head on other things and is not fully focused.”

Reports in Germany over the weekend suggested Arsenal had made an offer in the region of €50m (£44m) for the striker, though this is believed to be unacceptable for Dortmund.

The two clubs remain in discussions despite Zorc recently branding Gunners boss Arsene Wenger’s comments “disrespectful” for speaking about Aubameyang when recently asked in a press conference.

Aubameyang was the Bundesliga’s leading goalscorer last season, finishing the campaign with 31 goals and has hit 13 in 15 games this term.

Should any deal go through it looks set to eclipse Arsenal’s current record transfer signing of Alexandre Lacazette, who arrived last summer in a deal which is set to reach £52m.