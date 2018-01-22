Nigeria’s Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, provided the big impetus that steered the Super Eagles to a 1-0 victory over Libya in Morocco on Friday.

Sunday Faleye’s solitary goal inspired Nigeria to victory in their second game in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group C and the win took the team close to a place in the quarter–finals.

NFF 2nd Vice President Shehu Dikko told the Nigeria Football Federation website at the weekend that Dalung actually swung the game Nigeria’s way hours before kick–off.

He approved that the players be paid the full bonus for the drawn opening match against Rwanda if they earned the maximum points against 2014 champions Libya.

“The Honourable Minister should get the credit for that victory because his approval for the team to be paid full bonus for the Rwanda game if they defeated Libya meant the players went all out, knowing they would be getting two full bonuses with a win.

“The approval was simply to restore the 50% the team lost for drawing against Rwanda,” Dikko explained.

Nigeria are sitting at the top of Group C standings with four points from two games. They will advance to the quarter-finals if they defeat Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday.

The encounter will be played at the Stade Adrar in Agadir, Morocco.