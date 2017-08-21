Finnish club KuPs have announced they have agreed a transfer fee for Super Eagles defender Azubuike Egwuekwe with a South African club.

“The clubs have reached an agreement on the transfer fee (for Egwuekwe) and his new club will announce the player’s move over the next few days,” the Finnish club announced on their website.

He is expected to fly out to South Africa on Monday.

“Azubuike was an excellent player in Veikkausliiga, and he was a good example for our young players, both in games and in training,” said the Finnish club’s managing director Jarmo Heiskanen.

“It was great to see him in the Kuopio Palloseura shirt and we want to become known as a club where players can move forward and I believe that Azu’s transfer to a bigger league will help us in this regard.”

The former Warri Wolves skipper joined KuPs in 2016.

He has been capped 34 times by Nigeria and was on the 2014 World Cup squad.