Eden Hazard believes Chelsea have enough strikers amid ongoing speculation the club are set to add more firepower to their squad.

According to Sky in Italy, Chelsea are edging closer to signing Roma’s Edin Dzeko, and Sky Sports reports the Blues have also expressed an interest in signing Burnley forward Ashley Barnes.

But Hazard feels Chelsea strike pair Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi, who has been linked with a loan move away from the club, are more than capable of getting the goals needed to wend their season on a high.

“I think we’re happy with the team we have. It depends how you want to play,” Hazard told the Evening Standard.

“We have two very good strikers in Alvaro and Michy. If they are not ready to play I can play striker, so I don’t think we need [another one].

“Football is simple – keep the ball on the ground and try [to play] like we did [against Brighton].

“Because we are missing chances people are saying we need another striker, but if we are scoring goals, we are the best attack in the league and no-one can say we need a striker.”

Hazard scored twice in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Brighton on Saturday. Willian’s sixth-minute strike was the pick of the goals with the Brazilian producing a precision finish to round off a sensational team move.

Chelsea have been linked with target men Andy Carroll, Fernando Llorente and Peter Crouch in recent weeks but Hazard sees no reason to change the team’s current style of play.

He added: “Who is the best team this year? Manchester City. The strikers, (Gabriel) Jesus and (Sergio) Aguero, are not big.

“It’s simple. It depends how you want to play. If you want to play with long balls you need a target man, if you want to keep the ball on the floor you need a small guy. It depends how you want to play.”