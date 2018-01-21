A Middlesbrough fan has been arrested for allegedly urinating in the opposition team goalkeeper’s water bottle, police said.

The supporter was facing a ban from watching his team following the incident at Queens Park Rangers’ Loftus Road ground during Boro’s 3-0 away win.

Video shared on social media showed a man throw a water bottle onto the pitch behind the QPR goal.

Fans talking about the incident on a forum indicated the bottle may have been taken earlier by a pitch invader.

Cleveland Police’s dedicated football officer said on Twitter: “I’ve been asked by a few followers and can confirm the so called @Boro fan who urinated in the @QPRFC goalie bottle was arrested by colleagues from @MPSFootballUnit

“Disgusting act and I will do all I can to remove him from attending Boro games again.”

The Metropolitan Police’s football unite said via its Twitter account that a man was charged with throwing an item onto the pitch and will face court.

Last month, a Sunderland fan was ejected from the Stadium of Light after he was reported to have defecated on his seat — although police later said he was merely drunk