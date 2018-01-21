Everton’s James McCarthy will undergo surgery on Monday on the double leg-break he suffered against West Bromwich Albion, according to Press Association Sport.

Sam Allardyce’s under-performing side claimed their first Premier League point since Boxing Day in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park but their efforts were overshadowed by McCarthy’s horror injury in the second half.

The injury occurred when West Brom striker Salomon Rondon kicked McCarthy’s leg as the midfielder nicked the ball off him.

McCarthy, 27, who was playing in only his third league match of the season after returning from a spell on the sidelines in December, was taken off on a stretcher.

Rondon was left visibly distraught after seeing the injury, and said in a tweet after the match that he was “devastated” for McCarthy.

Allardyce confirmed after the game that the Republic of Ireland international will be out of action until next season.