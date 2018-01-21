Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nacho Fernandez each scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to thrash Deportivo La Coruna 7-1 at the Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane’s troubles appeared to deepen after 23 minutes when Adrian Lopez put relegation-threatened Depor into a shock lead, but they held the advantage for just nine minutes.

The equaliser came when Nacho Fernandez turned home Marcelo’s cut-back, and the Brazilian full-back claimed another assist for Bale’s first.

A cross fell to Bale at the far post, and he superbly came back inside before curling a wonderful shot into the far corner three minutes before the break.

Bale extended the advantage just before the hour, heading home a Toni Kroos corner.

Madrid’s fourth was exquisite, Cristiano Ronaldo flicking the ball into space inside the D, fully aware that Luka Modric was arriving to deliver a beautiful sidefoot finish into the bottom corner for his first La Liga goal of the season.

The fifth goal game 12 minutes from time, this time Casemiro perfectly picking out Ronaldo at the far post to tap home his first La Liga goal since Dec. 9.

And Ronaldo had time to grab a second as he headed home Lucas Vazquez’s cross — but he took a boot in the face from Fabian Schaer and was left covered in blood.

Madrid had already made their three substitutions so had to carry on with 10 men… not that it stopped Nacho netting a second for himself on the turn from close range in the 89th minute.