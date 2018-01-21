MFM midfielder Chukwuka Onuwa has turned down a chance to join top Serbian side Radnicki Nis so as to debut in this year’s CAF Champions League.

The club currently placed fourth on the Super League table courted the pocket-sized midfielder recently, but he chose to stay put at the Lagos-based side, who are debuting in the CAF Champions League this year after they finished runners-up in the NPFL last season.

Onuwa has since been replaced with a player from Benin Republic.

The star midfielder was one of the stand-out players who qualified MFM for the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history.