Nigeria defender Shehu Abdullahi has expressed gratitude to Anorthosis Famagusta for making his two-year stay at the club a memorable experience.

Abdullahi will officially end his stay at the Cypriot club by signing a two-and-a half year contract with Turkish outfit Bursaspor on Monday.

He made an emotional end to his time with Anorthosis as he was in tears while getting a standing ovation and farewell from both the fans and officials at the end of the their League clash against Ethinakos Achnas on Saturday, his last game for the club.

The occasion was made more memorable for him as he was handed the captain’s arm band in the game even as he scored the second goal from the spot in the 3-1 win.

“I just want to thank everyone at @anorthosisfc the club, the manager, my teammates and most of all the supporters for an incredible 2 years. As you know I am leaving the club to start a new challenge but this club will forever be in my heart. Thank You All!,” he wrote on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Super Eagles star, who joined Anorthosis from Portuguese club Uniao da Madeira in 2016, made 48 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.