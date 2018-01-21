The Federal Government has approved the sum of 500 million Naira for the country’s participation at 2018 CHAN in Morocco.

Officials said that this was after a budget of over 700 million Naira was first presented to the government.

This budget cover’s the team’s pre-tournament training camps as well as their bonuses and allowances.

It was also gathered that sports minister Solomon Dalung as well as other top government officials will be in Morocco by Wednesday to cheer the team to victory.

The home-based Eagles look set to qualify for the knockout stage of the championship after the recorded a win against Libya Friday night in Tangier.

This will be the third appearance of the country in the tournament after they finished third in 2014 in South Africa but failed to go past the group stage two years ago in Rwanda.

There is a prize money of $1.25 million to the eventual winners of the competition reserved for players who feature in their respective domestic leagues.