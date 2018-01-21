Former Malaga and Rubin Kazan manager Javi Gracia will be named Watford head coach by Monday after agreeing a two-year deal with the club, Sky Sports reports.

Marco Silva was sacked on Sunday following a run of poor results that has seen the Hornets win just one of their last 11 Premier League games, culminating in their 2-0 defeat away to Leicester on Saturday.

Watford were also unhappy with the destabilising effect Everton’s approach to Silva has had on the club, with the Toffees initially keen to talk to the Portuguese about becoming their new manager before Sam Allardyce was appointed to the role.

Gracia left Rubin Kazan after they could only finish ninth in the Russian Premier League but he now looks set to be given the opportunity to try his luck in the English top-flight.

Funds are understood to be available to the new boss in the January transfer window.

Watford face Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup at St Mary’s on Saturday before travelling to Stoke in the Premier League on January 31.