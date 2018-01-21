Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan were to undergo medicals on Sunday as their swap deal neared completion, reports said.

Britain’s Mirror newspaper said Sanchez was due to arrive in Manchester with agent Fernando Felicevich, with a medical scheduled for Sunday afternoon, while Sky reported that Mkhitaryan would have a medical in London.

The Mirror said the deals may not be officially completed until Monday as both Sanchez and Mkhitaryan are non-EU players and must have their work permits ratified by their new clubs.

Sky Sport News showed Armenian international Mkhitaryan at a central London hotel on Saturday evening alongside agent Mino Raiola ahead of his expected move.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and United manager Jose Mourinho both said they expected the two-way deal between the Premier League rivals to go through.

Wenger said Chile international Sanchez was absent from the Arsenal squad on Saturday because he was close to completing a deal that has been in the making since United out-bid Manchester City for the former Barcelona star.

“I expect soon or never,” Mourinho said after his side’s 1-0 win against Burnley. “I think it is so close, so close, so close that if it doesn’t happen it’s not going to happen.”

“So I am positive, I know my people are doing everything they can — the owners with the green light, Mr (executive vice chairman Ed) Woodward working hard… and everybody is giving everything they can and I think they are going to be successful,” he added.

Sky said it understood it could be a straight swap deal but details were yet to be finalised.