Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi was in action for Trabzonspor who held Konyaspor to a 2-2 away draw to maintain their long unbeaten run in the Turkish top flight on Sunday.

Onazi, who started the game but was replaced on 80 minutes, has now made 13 league appearances so far this season, scoring one goal.

Both teams had a player sent off following red cards to Ali Turan for Konyaspor and Tomas Hucan for Trabzonspor.

The draw means Trabzonspor are now unbeaten in their last nine league games (six wins, three draws).

Despite going down to 10 men after Turan’s sending off on 18 minutes, Konyaspor took the lead through Deni Milosevic in the 77th minute.

Two goals from Burak Yilmaz (83rd minute penalty) and 90th minute put Trabzonspor on the verge of a 2-1 win.

In the 93rd minute, Trabzonspor had a man sent off as Hubocan was shown a red card.

And in the 94th minute, Orkan Cinar equalised for Konyaspor to end the game 2-2.

Trabzonspor occupy the sixth position on 30 points, six points adrift of leaders Fenerbahce.