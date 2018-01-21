Roma and Inter will go head-to-head for the signature of Daniel Sturridge, reports Corriere dello Sport.

The Liverpool striker has been out of favour under Jurgen Klopp and is eager to secure a January move to salvage his World Cup dream.

The Giallorossi and Nerazzurri, who meet in a mouthwatering clash in the league on Sunday with both competing for a Champions League spot, will make offers for the 28-year-old.

Roma have entered the race after interest emerged from Chelsea for star striker Edin Dzeko, whom they are prepared to sell high on at nearly 32 years of age, but not until a replacement is secured.

That’s unlikely Emerson Palmieri, who is on his way out and will join the Blues as competition for Marcos Alonso at left wing-back.