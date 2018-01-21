The home-based Super Eagles will be fired for victory against whipping boys Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday night as they have been promised win bonuses for their first two matches at 2018 CHAN.

The CHAN Eagles drew with Rwanda 0-0 in their opening and that should have earned them half of what is their win-bonus.

However, a top sports ministry official said: “The minister has ordered that they be paid a win bonus even for the draw with Rwanda.”

The win bonus at the CHAN in Morocco is between $3,000 and $5,000 as officials could not readily confirm the figure as at press time.

The official further said: “The boys are excited and will go full blast for another win against Equatorial Guinea to win the group and stay put in Tangier.”

The team are due to leave for Agadir this morning and will battle Equatorial Guinea Tuesday night by 8pm in a final group game.

The overall winners will stay put in Tangier and take on the runners-up of Group D, while the runners-up in Group C battle winners of Group D for a place in the semi-finals.

Congo top Group D after two rounds of matches with maximum six points, while Angola are second on four points.

Burkina Faso are third with a point, while Cameroon have already crashed out of the tournament after they lost their first two games.