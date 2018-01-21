David Moyes says West Ham are making steady progress but he is demanding more from his players who extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

The Hammers’ undefeated sequence began with a 3-3 Boxing Day draw at Bournemouth, who were the opponents in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Moyes described the first half as the best football of his reign, which began in November. However, the Hammers boss is demanding more from the Londoners whose undefeated record in 2018 continued.

“I’m looking for better. A lot of the games we’ve been winning, but I’m looking for more,” the former Everton and Manchester United boss said.

“I thought there were bits of the more [against Bournemouth]. This is just beginning to get a little bit more design to it.

“We’ve got blistering power and pace up front, which we can use, ability on the ball.

“We’ve got to try to mix it and do the right thing. Once or twice we didn’t quite get it right. We missed a cutting edge.”

Moyes says he is looking to bring in a couple of new signings in the transfer window to keep the club’s momentum going as he targets a top-10 finish for the club.

He told the club’s website: “We’re nudging along, making progress, the most important thing come the end of the season is not to be in the bottom three, but in the same breath I’ve got my eyes looking up to see if we can make the top ten as well.

“We could do with a body or two coming in, so we’ll try to do that. We’re working on it and we’ll try to get the right players and people who we think can help us.”