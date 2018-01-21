Watford have sacked manager Marco Silva, blaming Everton’s approach for the Portuguese in November as the “catalyst for this decision”.
The Hornets have won one of their last 11 top-flight games and are 10th in the Premier League.
A Watford statement said they were “convinced the appointment of Silva” last summer “was the right one”.
And, without “the unwarranted approach” they would have “continued to prosper under his leadership”.
