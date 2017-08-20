Marcus Rashford should treat abuse from opposition supporters as a compliment, according to Jose Mourinho.

Rashford was booed during Manchester United’s 4-0 win over Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday – a consequence of what home fans perceived as a dive at Old Trafford last season.

The England forward missed a one-on-one chance and is yet to get off the mark in this season’s Premier League, despite United hitting four goals in their first two games for the first time in 110 years.

United manager Mourinho said: “I think he has to learn how to enjoy it. If he was a bad player, nobody would try to provoke him. They see the speed, the danger, and probably they think they can affect him.

“I think he has to adapt to it. He is an English kid, a young kid who plays for their national team. Oh, I’m sorry, they are Welsh!”

Anthony Martial, who started less than half United’s league games in Mourinho’s first season, has twice scored after replacing Rashford and is already halfway towards last term’s tally of four goals.

“We are using him well and he has the right attitude,” Mourinho said of his France striker. “We had a conversation about the future he has here and I think he has a good connection on the pitch with Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

“I think he is growing in confidence and to have two periods of 20 minutes and score two goals is good for that.

“Of course he wants to play, start for us, be selected for the national team and go to the World Cup. That’s good and for me, it’s simple: I cannot play Premier League, Champions League and cups with 11 players. I need a squad.

“He is working really well and maybe the little French language group we have with Paul, Romelu and Marouane Fellaini is helping him.

“He is very well integrated now. They bring him up and his level has improved.”