Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has said he is fully prepared to start for the Super Eagles in next month’s crucial World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon.

The FC Ifeanyiubah shot stopper is widely believed to be the one to man between the sticks against the Indomitable Lions in the absence of Carl Ikeme, who is ill.

Gernot Rohr has already said that Ezenwa is on a big Eagles squad of 28 players – 23 with five others on standby, officials further disclosed.

The former Flying Eagles star enhanced his chances of getting his big Eagles break after his penalty-stopping display against Benin yesterday in Kano.

His second-half save ensured Nigeria progressed to a third straight CHAN.

He declared his readiness for the Cameroon challenge.

- Advertisement -

“If I’m given the opportunity to start against Cameroon, I am sure, I am going to make my beloved country Nigeria proud on that day,” he said.

“The confidence comes from God; it’s not by my power.

I am hoping that when that opportunity comes against Cameroon, I’ll do my best.

“I thank God Almighty that the technical adviser Gernot Rohr was here, he has the final decision.

“He has watched the home and away games that we played and I think I did my best, so it’s left to him to make the final decision.

He added: “I am 100%, as you can see. It’s one game at a time, first it was Operation Qualify Nigeria for CHAN 2018, and we have qualified.

“So now it’s Operation Qualify Nigeria for World Cup 2018, it’s a step at a time.”