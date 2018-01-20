Steven Gerrard’s first match at Anfield as a coach ended in defeat after his Liverpool Under-18s were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup by Arsenal.

Gerrard’s side were beaten 3-2 by the young Gunners after extra time at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Tyreece John-Jules won it for the visitors as his 97th-minute goal voided 16-year-old Curtis Jones’ brace that had put Liverpool 2-1 up midway through the second half.

Speaking after the fourth-round tie, Gerrard told reporters: “I’m disappointed in terms of the result. But in terms of what the lads gave, I thought every single one them emptied the tank and left everything out there on the pitch.

“The result could have went either way, but credit to Arsenal, congratulations to them. They’re on the right end of the result. Unfortunately for us, we have to soak up the disappointment and move on.”

Despite exiting the prestigious youth tournament, Gerrard’s team top the northern section of the U18s Premier League and are unbeaten in that competition.