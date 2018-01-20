Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has agreed to join Arsenal, with Alexis Sanchez going in the opposite direction in a straight swap.

Armenia international Mkhitaryan, 28, will have a medical on Sunday and Monday after the paperwork for his transfer was completed on Saturday.

The length of his contract at Arsenal, and his salary, is undisclosed.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger had said earlier that Sanchez would only join United if Mkhitaryan moved to Arsenal.

Sanchez missed Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday because he was travelling to Manchester.

“He didn’t play because you cannot drive up north and play football at the same time,” said Wenger.

United boss Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, had confirmed a deal to sign Sanchez was “close” following his side’s 1-0 win at Burnley on Saturday.