Former Sunderland and Brighton manager Gus Poyet has been named head coach of French side Bordeaux.

The Uruguayan, 49, left his position as manager of Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua last September.

Poyet replaces Jocelyn Gourvennec, who left his post on Thursday following a 2-0 defeat by Caen.

Bordeaux, who have Arsenal transfer target Malcom in their squad, are 11th in Ligue 1.

Poyet will be assisted by his former Tottenham team-mate Mauricio Taricco and ex-Brazil international midfielder Fernando Menegazzo.

He managed Sunderland between 2013 and 2015 after four years in charge of Brighton.