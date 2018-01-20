Afeez Aremu has signed a three-year contract with Norwegian Eliteserien outfit IK Start.

The Nigeria international was on the books of Akwa United on a loan deal for the 2016-2017 Nigeria Professional Football League season before joining Ghanaian club Inter Allies in December.

Prior to the transfer, Aremu has played for Rivers United, Remo Stars and Sunshine Stars and was included in the Gernot Rohr’s standby list for the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualification game against Zambia in October 2017.

The club’s sporting director, Tor-Kristian Karlsen, revealed that the Ibadan-born player who was part of the 2017 Federation Cup winners, Akwa United, was spotted while in action for the Super Eagles in the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup in Ghana last year.

“We are delighted that Afeez Aremu is finally ready for Start. The player was first noted by Mick Priest during the WAFU championship this fall and since then he has also been involved in the Nigeria national team in the World Cup qualifier. We hope this young man can be a solid boost in the midfield,” Karlsen told club website.

“Afeez is very ‘European’ in the game style. As an essentially defensive midfielder, he makes things easy, looks at solutions early and rarely stresses the ball. In addition, he works hard and is a loyal team player.”

The youngster joins compatriot Abubakar Ibrahim in Mark Dempsey’s team.

Start begin their 2018 Eliteserien campaign with a game against Tromso on March 11.