Everton midfielder James McCarthy suffered a double leg break during Everton’s 1-1 draw with West Brom.

McCarthy was stretchered off midway through the second half at Goodison Park after colliding with Baggies striker Salomon Rondon.

The 27-year-old sustained a broken leg after tangling with Rondon by putting in a last-ditch challenge while the Venezuelan was attempting to take a shot.

McCarthy was treated by Everton’s medical team for a number of minutes before leaving the field with his leg in a brace.

Details soon emerged surrounding the injury, with McCarthy sustaining a break to both the tibia and fibula in his right leg.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the final whistle, manager Sam Allardyce confirmed the injury to his midfielder.

“It’s a tib and fib fracture so he won’t be available until next season. A huge blow for him having had so many what we would say ‘niggly injuries’ which he had overcome,” said Allardyce.

“We felt we had all those covered now and he was getting fit, feeling more confident in himself and his game was beginning to come back.

“But bang, this has happened now and it’s a long period of time to recover from so it’s a great shame,” Allardyce added.

Rondon was in tears following the incident and had to be consoled by his team-mates while McCarthy was receiving treatment.

Everton went on the draw with match 1-1 after Oumar Niasse’s close-range second-half strike cancelled out Jay Rodriguez’s early opener.