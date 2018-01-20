Antonio Conte felt his Chelsea team proved a point to the doubters with their convincing victory over Brighton.

Eden Hazard helped Chelsea back to winning ways in the Premier League with a comprehensive 4-0 win.

Conte’s side were without a win in five games in all competitions heading into the clash on the south coast, but Hazard set the Blues on their way in the third minute before Willian rounded off a sensational team goal three minutes later to give the visitors the perfect start.

Brighton were eventually made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal as Hazard added his second of the afternoon and Victor Moses rounded off the scoring as Chelsea wrapped up all three points to move above Liverpool into third.

Conte said: “It was a good game for us. In the last period we hadn’t scored a lot but today we scored four goals.

“We created other chances as well. We had a lot of suspensions and injuries but we showed great personality to be a team.

“A lot of times people try to see the negative aspects and not the positive aspects.

“We are doing important work with these players. We were missing very important players and we won 4-0.”

Things could have been different for Chelsea as Brighton had two decent penalty shouts turned down with the score at 2-0.

Full-back Ezequiel Schelotto was twice tripped in the area, first by Blues keeper Willy Caballero and then by Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Seagulls manager Chris Hughton was left frustrated with the referee’s performance but Conte had little sympathy.

He said: “In England, for a penalty to be whistled is not simple. You can see what happened in the last game against Norwich, it’s the same. In this league, there is this type of situation for both teams.

“I didn’t see these two situations so I can’t give an evaluation.”