Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf has praised the home-based team for beating Benin Republic and qualifying for next year’s African Nations Championship in Kenya.

Coach Yusuf’s boys won two-nil in the second leg of the final qualifying round to advance on a 2-1 goal aggregate.

- Advertisement -

The former Kano Pillars coach commended the efforts of goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa who stopped a penalty kick from Benin Captain Mama Seibou, who beat him from the spot in Cotonou a week ago.

The African Nations Championships is tournament specifically designed for players featuring in their home league.