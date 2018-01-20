Former Green Eagles goalkeeper Emmanuel Okala has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure the introduction of goal line technology (GLT) to Nigerian football in the current 2017/2018 league season.

The goal line technology, or Goal Decision System, is a method used to determine when the ball has completely crossed the goal line.

It helps to determine the position and movement of the ball in between the goal-posts and underneath the crossbar with the assistance of electronic devices.

At the same time, it helps to assist the referee in taking the decision to award a goal or not to.

Okala told NAN on Saturday in Enugu that deployment of the technology in stadiums nationwide would make the game of football fairer and check a lot of controversies about goals.

“NFF should as a matter of necessity follow the footsteps of world football governing body FIFA and ensure the device is deployed to eliminate seeming controversies in the beautiful game of football.

“Since FIFA has approved it, we have no other option but to follow suit.

“As a former goalkeeper, the technology will let the beautiful game of football be fair to all as much as possible.

“We all know that referees are human beings, and anything can crop up any day, anytime in the process of officiating.

“However, the technology will help to save the day and douse tension and controversies as well at the various stadiums,’’ he said.

The objective of goal line technology is not to replace the role of the officials, but rather to support them in their decision-making.

The GLT must provide a clear indication as to whether the ball has fully crossed the line, and this information will serve to assist the referee in making his final decision.

Compared to similar technology in other sports, goal line technology is a relatively recent addition to association football, with its integration having been opposed by the sport’s authorities.

In July 2012, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) officially approved the use of goal line technology, amending the Laws of the Game to permit (but not require) its use.

Due to its expense, goal line technology is only used at the highest levels of the game.

Goal line technology is currently used in the top European domestic leagues, and at major international competitions such as the FIFA World Cup competitions.