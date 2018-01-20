Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has praised his Nigerian teammate Emem Eduok who scored twice for Kasimpasa in their 3-2 home win against Alanyaspor in the Turkish top flight on Friday.

Omeruo was in action for Kasimpasa in the win and played for 90 minutes.

Eduok scored in the 22nd minute to make it 1-1 for Kasimpasa in the encounter.

And in the 71st minute, Eduok once again got on the score sheet to bring scores to 2-2.

Reacting to Eduok’s brace, Omeruo hailed his Nigerian teammate for his current form.

“This guy here is on fire… congrats on your double yesterday Emem Eduok,” he wrote on Twitter.

Eduok has now scored six goals after 16 league appearances for Kasimpasa so far this season.

Kasimpasa are now 11th on 22 points in the 18-team league table.