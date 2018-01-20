Barcelona says it “strongly denies” reports “regarding Atletico Madrid player, Antoine Griezmann, and an alleged deal with our club”.

Griezmann’s current deal runs until summer 2022 but the forward, 26, has been linked with a move to Barca.

And Spanish newspaper Sport claims a deal has been agreed between Barcelona and the France international.

Barcelona added it had “objections” to the reports “and reiterates its full respect” for Atletico Madrid.

One report also claimed Barcelona had given new £142m signing Philippe Coutinho the number 14 shirts as they were saving the number seven shirt for Griezmann.

In December, Atletico reported Barcelona to Fifa over an alleged illegal approach for the striker, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

Atletico claimed Barcelona have spoken to people around Griezmann, including family members, and the Spanish club said that broke Fifa regulations.

A spokesman for football’s world governing body Fifa said in December: “We can confirm that we have received a complaint from Atletico Madrid.”