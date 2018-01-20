Former Nigeria star Ike Shorunmu has tipped match winner Sunday Faleye as one for the future after another eye-catching display at 2018 CHAN.

The 19-year-old winger shone against Rwanda on Monday and then crowned his second straight start with the winning goal against Libya Friday night in Tangier.

Shorunmu, who featured at the 2002 World Cup, said Faleye is a big talent in the making.

“At just 19, he has given signs of what the future holds for him. If he kept his head cool, he will go places,” Shorunmu rated.

Shorunmu also praised the home-based Eagles for turning around their CHAN campaign after a frustrating 0-0 draw with Rwanda.

“The team made us happy. I’m proud of them.”, said the former Besiktas goalkeeper.

The victory planted Nigeria’s foot firmly on ground for a place in the knock out stages after amassing four points from two games, jointly leading Group C standings with Rwanda, who edged past Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in a late game.

“It was good we won, that gives the players confidence after their wastefulness in front of goal in the opening game,” he said.

“But it is still a long way to glory. The last game against Equatorial Guinea is important and dicey.

“They should remain focused and aim for a win.”