Shooting Stars of Ibadan have congratulated their player, Sunday Faleye, who scored the only goal in the home-based Super Eagles’ 1-0 win against Libya in Group C of the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco on Friday.

The home Eagles secured their first win of the tournament, thanks to their win against Libya after being held to a 0-0 by Rwanda on matchday-1.

Faleye scored in the 79th minute from Osas Okoro’s effort to seal the win for the home Eagles.

The win took the home Eagles to joint top leaders with Rwanda on four points after two games.

Commenting on Faleye’s goal, 3SC tweeted on their Twitter handle: “Congratulations Sunday Faleye on the crucial goal scored for Nigeria Super Eagles. We are proud of you!”

Faleye is expected to be in action for the Home Eagles when they face already eliminated Equatorial Guinea in their final group game on Tuesday.