Nigeria international defender Shehu Abdullahi will on Monday become the ninth Nigerian player currently on the books of Turkish side Bursaspor after agreeing a four and half year deal ‎to join them from Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta.

Bursaspor have agreed terms with the defender who can also play in the midfield and his transfer will reportedly cost the Turkish side a fee in the region of €300,000.

According to various reports in Cyprus, the former Nigeria youth international will pocket 400,000 Euros a year as salary, which amounts to 40,000 euros monthly aside other bonuses.

Anorthosis also included add-ons in the deal and a share of the money FIFA will pay to the club if Abdullahi as expected gets to play for the Nigerian team at the World Cup 2018 in Russia later in the year.

24 year old Abdullahi started his career with the current Champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League Plateau United, before moving to his state team Sokoto United.

Kano Pillars were the last team he represented in Nigeria before he moved to Kuwait, where he played a season with Al-Qadsia and won three trophies with the team.

A move to Portuguese side Uniao Madeira was his next career step and he spent two seasons at the club, before leaving following their relegation to the second division in Portugal.

His move to Cypriot side Anorthosis came as a shock to many who expected him to move to a team in a bigger league following his exploits with the Nigeria U23 team at the last Olympic games in Rio, where Nigeria won bronze.

At Anorthosis he has however grown in leaps and bounds, a form which has also helped him cement his spot as the first choice right full back of the senior national team of Nigeria.

Aside William Troost-Ekong, Mikel Agu and little known Pascal Okoli, Bursaspor also have five other Nigerians turning out for their U-21 in the youth league in Turkey.