The Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung, on Saturday said he was optimistic that the home-based Eagles would make Nigeria proud at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Congratulating the team on its 1-0 victory against Libya, Dalung said there was no better place rather than Nigeria to keep the CHAN trophy.

“I congratulate our Super Eagles ‘B’ who have started sending Nigeria’s message in the championship

“Of course with the defeat of Libya, the statement is very clear that Nigeria is in contest in the championship.

“I sincerely believe that if there is any better place to keep the CHAN trophy, it will be in Nigeria.

“Our players by the Grace of God, will not disappoint us.”

Dalung called for prayers for the Super Eagles, who would be representing the country in Russia.

He noted that Nigeria’ s qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was not for the country to be spectators but to show the determination and make Nigeria proud.