Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez’s reported decision to join Manchester United ahead of Premier league leaders Manchester City is being dictated by money.

City almost signed the Chilean International at the start of the season before Arsenal pulled the plug at the last minute.

But United came in under the radar and met the Gunner’s demands in the shape of Mkhitaryan, while the saga prompted some suggestions Sanchez has chosen the Red Devils over the Citizens because of the money on offer.

Klopp believes that the 29-year-old is a great player and he “makes sense” for any club in the world.

“Now I could really create headlines here, but I won’t,” Klopp said with a smile when asked about the Chile international at his news conference on Friday.

“It’s not my business, not my cup of tea; we had our big transfers and everyone could say whatever they wanted.

“I’ve nothing to say about the numbers [involved in the deal], but I can’t imagine City leave the race because of money.

“Maybe it’s because there are two opportunities in Manchester and maybe he thinks to go to one or the other, and then one maybe thinks, ‘I don’t want him [Sanchez] anymore’. It’s not about money.

“Alexis makes sense for pretty much each team in the world because he’s a great player. It makes sense, so bring him in whenever. He’s a really good player, we are not in for him and that’s all I’m interested in,” he said.