Big defender Stephen Eze has celebrated the CHAN Eagles win against Libya, an official Man of the Match award as well as his transfer to Bulgarian club Lokomotiv Plodiv.

Nigeria got their 2018 CHAN campaign back on track after a 1-0 win over Libya Friday night in Tangier courtesy of a Sunday Faleye second-half goal.

Giant central defender Stephen Eze was a pillar of strength for the Eagles to maintain a second straight clean sheet after a goalless draw with Rwanda on Monday.

“It was really a difficult match, we fought hard to carry the day and at the end God crowned our efforts,” he admitted after the match.

“There is a great feeling in the team now, we are so excited we are top of the table, same points with Rwanda.

“We are yet to concede a goal in the tournament, even in the WAFU Cup, where we got to the final without conceding a goal before the home team Ghana ended that.”

Eze said he is also excited he will play for Bulgarian club Lokomotiv Plodiv immediately after the CHAN.

“It is true that immediately after the tournament I will be resuming with my new club in the Bulgarian league,” he said.

“It is a dream come true, I have waited for long for this opportunity, but finally God has been faithful to me.

“What a way to start the year! Double blessings for me – representing my country in a big tournament like CHAN and signing a contract with a European club.

“It is really a big step in my career.”

He has signed a contract for two and half years and teams up with compatriot Musa Mohammed, who is on loan at Lokomotiv Plodiv from Turkey.