Home Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf has stated that Lobi Stars striker Anthony Okpotu will lead the team’s attack when they face Equatorial Guinea in their final group game at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Tuesday barring injury.

Okpotu has been unimpressive so far after two games, failing to get off the mark for Nigeria and several calls have been made for the striker to be dropped ahead of the next game for Ibrahim Mustapha who came on for the Lobi Stars striker as a late substitute against Rwanda and Libya.

Salisu remains upbeat that the Nigerian Professional Football League top scorer for last season will end his drought soon.

“We still have four days to the game and Okpotu has more quality than him (Mustapha). Except for injury, Okpotu will start on Tuesday,” Yusuf raid during his post-match conference.

“He (Okpotu) didn’t score against Libya but he did well.

“Okpotu blocked the lines very well and worked very hard defensively but I believe he can score in our final group game.”