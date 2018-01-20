Home Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf, believes his side is now one of the favourites to go through to the next round from Group C of the ongoing 2018 African Nations Championship following their 1-0 win over Libya in their second group game on Friday.

Sunday Faleye scored the important goal in the 76th minute to secure the Home Eagles’ first win turning in Osas Okoro’s corner from close range.

The victory sees Yusuf’s team tie with Rwanda at the top of Group C on four points. Rwanda also edged Equatorial Guinea 1-0 on Friday.

Yusuf is also pleased to see his side stick to the plan of stifling the Libyan attack who put three goals past Equatorial Guinea in their first Group C game.

“We won but the Libyan team did very well,” Yusuf told the media in a post match conference.

The Libyans were more comfortable than us backed by their victory against Equatorial Guinea in their opening match.

“They contested for every ball. I think our tactics to close them down with their short passes worked for us in the encounter.

“We deployed a different strategy, a 4-2-3-1 formation as against the 4-3-3 which we adopted in our first game against Rwanda. This helped us to nullify the Libyan team from penetrating through our defence from the middle because we had more men behind the ball when we were on the defensive.”

“Also our wingers did well to close down the space. The strength of our opponents depends on how we play. We look forward to the next game with all humility.”

“We now have four points but we must still work harder.

“Our goal is to win the remaining match to stay here in Tangiers.”