Ashley Young has refused to concede the Premier League title to Manchester City, warning anything can happen in football.

Manchester United are currently 12 points behind Pep Guardiola’s runaway league leaders, who won all but one of their opening 22 games this season, including December’s derby victory at Old Trafford.

However, City’s unbeaten start to the campaign came to an end on Sunday as Liverpool inflicted their first defeat with a thrilling 4-3 win at Anfield.

Young stopped short of calling the title race on but insisted that United had to keep on winning to remain within touch of their cross-city rivals.

Asked if United could catch superb City, Young told Soccer AM’s Tubes: “It’s hard to talk about Man City being superb, what with them being our rivals – you can’t say that!

“There are so many games to play, so many points to pick up, who knows what can happen?

“Things in football change. You wouldn’t have said they would have lost the other day (at Liverpool) but it happens.

“At the end of the day we’ve got to concentrate on ourselves, keep picking up wins and three points home and away and whatever comes at the end of the season comes.

“Hopefully they drop points, hopefully we pick up points. We have to wait and see. But I will never say never.”