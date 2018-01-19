Former Super Eagles’ midfielder Nosa Igiebor has signed for top Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta.

Details of the contract were not available as at press time as the former Hapoel Tel Aviv star was officially unveiled earlier today.

Igiebor teams up with the Super Eagles’ right back Shehu Abdullahi as the Benin-born star returns to Europe from the Major League Soccer, where he was released by Vancouver Whitecaps.

He has also played in Norway, Spain and Israel.