Burnley have agreed a fee and personal terms to sign Everton winger Aaron Lennon, according to Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old winger has been made available following Everton’s £20m signing of Theo Walcott.

Lennon has made only nine Premier League starts under three managers; Ronald Koeman, caretaker David Unsworth, and current boss Sam Allardyce.

The England international recovered from a stress-related illness in pre-season, having missed the last three months of the previous campaign, in which he made just 13 appearances.

Burnley have been keen to improve their squad this month and have already signed Spurs winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou on loan for the rest of the season.

Lennon appears set to follow as Sean Dyche’s seventh-placed side prepare to face Manchester United this weekend.