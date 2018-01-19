David Moyes has denied West Ham are interested in signing Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea.

The striker had been linked with the Hammers as part of a deal involving Andy Carroll joining Antonio Conte’s side, but Moyes confirmed on Friday that Carroll may need surgery on an ankle injury which has scuppered his chances of a move to Chelsea.

Moyes also played down speculation he was at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s FA Cup win on penalties over Norwich to see any players in particular and insisted he was there to watch the match.

“I don’t think people should make an awful lot of it, I go to a lot of games. I’m a football supporter as well as a manager,” Moyes said ahead of West Ham’s game against Bournemouth.

“We never said we were interested in him (Batshuayi). We try not to talk about players at other clubs because I’m there to watch a game and wasn’t necessarily there to watch anyone individually.”

It was reported earlier this week that Chelsea had approached the Hammers for Carroll, but Moyes reiterated the Blues had not made an official offer and said the striker deserved the interest.

“He deserves it because over the years he’s been a handful to play against and he’s probably a bit of a dying breed of big centre-forwards who are hard to play against and offer something different,” he said.

“We’ve said all along we’ve received no official offer from Chelsea for a loan deal, we wouldn’t have accepted it anyway as we’ve said.”

Moyes also refused to be drawn on whether the club were in for Inter Milan’s Jaoa Mario, who is said to be “open-minded” about a move to London.

“I think he’s a name which has been mentioned but whether he’s from Inter Milan or Chelsea or wherever I’m not talking about players from other clubs,” Moyes added.

“He’s an interesting player, he’s a good footballer and certainly very talented.”

West Ham are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games ahead of the Cherries’ visit to the London Stadium on Saturday.