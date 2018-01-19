Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Loris Karius is the club’s first-choice goalkeeper but warned he needs to deliver.

Simon Mignolet began the season in goal for Liverpool but has not been named in the Reds’ first XI since the club’s New Year’s Day win over Burnley.

Karius made his first Premier League start of 2018 in Sunday’s 4-3 win against Manchester City and Klopp says the number one shirt is his to lose.

“He’s the number one now,” said Klopp.

“Loris needs to deliver and he knows that.”

Karius received some criticism for being for being beaten at his near post when Leroy Sane made it 1-1 just before half-time on Sunday.

But Klopp stood by the German shot-stopper.

“It is a difficult job being a goalkeeper or centre-half at Liverpool because no-one forgives you one mistake,” he said.

“I am fine with our goalkeeper situation. Yes, Loris could have made a save for the first goal against Man City even though I thought it was a world-class finish.

“He is a really good goalkeeper and we brought him in because we wanted him to play.”