The Nigerian Football Federation has announced Wapic Insurance Plc as its new co-sponsor and official insurance service provider of the Super Eagles for five years.

The Official signing of the partnership agreement took place in Lagos on Friday.

In attendance at the event was the Executive Director, Wapic Insurance Plc, Olufemi Obaleke; Executive Director, Wapic Insurance Plc, Bode Ojeniyi; Yinka Adekoya of Wapic Insurance Plc; ‎President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick; NFF first and second vice-president Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko, respectively, and Aisha Falode.

The Nigeria Football Federation second vice President Shehu Dikko refused to divulge the monetary value of the deal but revealed that it will run for five years.

“This relationship is for 5 years with an option of renewal. They will insure all our players and events,” Dikko revealed during the ceremony.

The first Vice-President of the NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi, added: “WAPIC paid the first salary of the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr. So this relationship did not just happen out of the blues.”

Last Wednesday, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) signed a five-year deal worth $4 million with beverage giants Coca-Cola.