Granit Xhaka has backed Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to be a success at Arsenal if he joins in exchange for Alexis Sanchez.

Mkhitaryan has struggled to make an impact at United since joining in 2016 and is set to move to the Emirates Stadium with Sanchez going the other way.

Xhaka, who played against Mkhitaryan during his time in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach, said: “I read that in 2009 he said that he likes Arsenal.

“I’m sure the style of play here would suit him. Every player has their own qualities. He is a great footballer, so let’s just see what happens.

“It was tough to play against him. To be honest, I would rather have played alongside him. He is a player who is obviously very good and has lots of good qualities as well.”

Xhaka was referring to a UEFA interview with Mkhitaryan during his spell at Armenian side Pyunik in which he praised Wenger and said Arsenal were his “favourite team” and he would “want to play there one day.”

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash against Crystal Palace, Wenger said Mkhitaryan, who turns 29 on Monday, saw how good Arsenal were during their Champions League clashes.

“We played many times against him when he was at Dortmund,” Wenger said.

“He certainly appreciated the quality of our game and the way we play football. That’s why certainly he loves the club as well.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Xhaka also praised the attitude shown by Sanchez, saying: “We all see that he always gives everything on the pitch.

“He wants to win all the time and obviously last season he scored well over 20 goals and this season he is scoring goals as well.

“To be honest he is someone I have got big respect for, he is a very nice guy. He can be serious but he has a playful side too where you can have fun with him.”