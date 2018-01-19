Manchester United and Arsenal continue to talk about a potential swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, according to Sky Sports.

Agreement is yet to be reached between all parties in the deal, including some of the representatives attached to it.

Sky Sports reports Arsenal are also discussing a move for another player, believed to be Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mkhitaryan is with the United squad at their Carrington training complex, having arrived for training on Friday morning ahead of this weekend’s clash with Burnley.

Sanchez’s move to Old Trafford is understood to hinge on Armenia international Mkhitaryan agreeing terms on a move to the Emirates.

Mkhitaryan’s agent Mino Raiola confirmed earlier in the week that he proposed the swap deal more than six weeks ago.

Sanchez had also been attracting interest from Manchester City, who have since withdrawn from negotiations, while more recently Chelsea have emerged as an interested party.

Mkhitaryan has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, starting only one Premier League game in over two months, while Sanchez’s contractual situation has been a constant problem for Arsene Wenger for more than 12 months.

Sanchez is out of contract this summer, along with team-mate Mesut Ozil, whose long-term future is also yet to be secured.

Wenger said last weekend he expected Sanchez’s future to be resolved imminently.