It will be an unchanged team from the one who started against Rwanda on Monday when the CHAN Eagles take on Group C leaders Libya in continuation of the championship in Morocco.

That means they will play with two wingers and a top striker, just as they did on Monday, when Lady Luck failed to smile on them.

Akwa United midfielder xa has thus survived the axe and the likes of Emeka Ogbugh and leftback Daniel Itodo have been handed a second chance to impress after they flopped in the opening group game.

Top striker Anthony Okpotu will be up against familiar foes as he has previously played for Libyan club Al Ittihad.

Nigeria need a result this evening to stay alive at 2018 CHAN after they were held to a goalless draw by Rwanda.

Libya cruised to a 3-0 win against debutants Equatorial Guinea.

Eagles starting XI 4-3-3 – Ikechukwu Ezenwa – Osas Okoro, Daniel Itodo, Stephen Eze, Kalu Orji – Emeka Atuloma, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Rabiu Ali – Emeka Ogbugh – Anthony Okpotu, Sunday Faleye

Coach: Salisu Yusuf